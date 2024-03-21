Samarth adds another feather to his crown

Cyclology India had organised this inaugural edition of Coast to Crest ultra-cycling race from the famous beach Digha of West Bengal to famous hill station Queen of Hills Darjeeling in West Bengal. It is one of the toughest ultra-cycling races in the country, with a 70 km climb of Darjeeling in the end.

The Race route goes through the entire West Bengal through cities like Kolaghat, Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Bethudahari, Malda, Dalkhola, Siligudi and then finally ending at World's highest Railway Station Ghoom Darjeeling with an elevation gain of 4800 meters. The route in the end goes along the Toy Train route of famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railways.

The Coast to Crest event, recognised as a qualifier for Race Across India (RAIN) and Race Across America (RAAM), witnessed Dr. Amit Samarth conquering the mighty Himalayan hill climb with unparalleled determination

Amit Samarth did a non-stop ride from Digha to Darjeeling without any sleep breaks. He did the race without any crew teams help which means he had to take care of his navigation, check points, food and water management. He also had to face mechanical problems in is cycle and had to manage repair on his own. After reaching Siligudi in the afternoon he had to climb the toughest section of the race a continuous climb of 70 km from Siligudi to Darjeeling.

In the end Amit reached Darjeeling in 40 hrs 23 mins and won the race by a margin of more than 3 hrs from his nearest competitor. There were total 18 competitiors in the race from all across the country. Dr Amit has given credit to his family and friends for their relentless support.