Sanay, Sara, Sameera , Atharva champs

Squash Association Nagpur and MIA-CSR held at MIA-CSR, Central MIDC road, Nagpur.

Executive member MIACSR Mahesh Bang , president Devkisan Tapadia, sports committee chairman Shekhar Bendre , Shashikant Kalambe ,secretary of Squash Association Nagpur Yuga Chhetri and others were prominently present.

Yuga Chhetri made an introductory speech followed by Shekhar Bendre addressing players' parents and school coaches with emphasis on squash as an upcoming game and assured to continue to support. Around 55 players from ten schools including NMC and gramin participated in the tournament.

Results

NMC U-14 boys: Sanay Deep Saraf (CPS AB), Kanav Agrawal( CPS International), Neev Milind Bhansali (CPS AB),

Girls: Sara Salil Deshmukh (CPS International),

NMC U-17 girls: Sameera Prakash Naidu (CPS Intrnational), Anika Jhawar (CPS International),

NMC Under 17 boys: Atharva Agrawal (CPS AB), Rishit Roshan Saraf (CPS AB), Sahil Wankhade (Dinanath), Sparsh Pradeep Shethy (Narayana Vidhyalayam),

NMC Under 19 Boys: Arnav Saraf (CPS KR), Kush Amit Raja(BVM Shrikrishna Nagar), Pratham Nikhil Agrawal (BVM Shrikrishna Nagar),

Rurla U-14 boys: Kavya Parate (Somalwar, CBSE Kapsi), Hiten Rajesh Chakole (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi), Jignesh Dayaram Kawale (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi), Yash Shrama (Somalwar School CBSE Kapsi)

Rural U-14 girls: Gatha Sanosh Satinge (Somalwa CBSE Kapsi), Gargee Swapneel Kadu (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi)

Rural U-17 boys: Hardik Chandak (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi), Shlok Sharma (Somalwar School Kapsi)

Rural U-17 girls: Sanskriti Hemane (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi), Akshada Gajendra Modghare (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi), Sarthika Bondre (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi)

Rural U-19 boys: Krishna Rajesh Damahe (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi), Ama Ranjeet Patankar (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi)

U-19 girls: Samiksha Satyaprakesh (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi), Bjhargavi Nishant Motghare (Somalwar CBSE Kapsi)