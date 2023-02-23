Sandeep once again dazzles

Batting first Tarun Bharat scored 162 for 7 in 20 overs. Rupesh Wandre top scored with 69. In reply, TOI achieved the target sparing three balls and four wickets. Sandeep Dabhekar (38), Fakhruddin Bohra (30) Mandar Moroney (23*) and Piyush Patil (19) played an important role in the victory.

President of Bankers' Sports Council Ramesh Thakur and Dr Suresh Chandak honoured the man-of-the-match. On Friday, Sakal will play Punyanagari at 8..30 a.m.

Brief scores

Tarun Bharat: 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Rupesh Wandre 69, Dinehs Borkar 37, Mannu Bawa 34, Prashant Nimbarte 2 for 19, Faizal Qamar 2 for 32, Rammurti Nerley 2 for 28 Sandeep Dabhekar 1 for 11)

TOI: 163 for 6 in 19.3 overs (Sandeep Dabhekar 38, Fakhruddin Bohra 30, Mandar Moroney 23 *, Piyush Patil 19, Mannu Bawa 2 for 17)