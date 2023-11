Sanika, Aditri excel in swimming

Adittri, a student of St Paul School won silver medal in 50 m backstroke whereas Sanika ,a student of Delhi Public School, Lava walked away with bronze medal in the same event. Star Sports Academy swimmers Rudra Palkrit got two silver medals in 100 mtr and 200 mtr breaststroke. Digvijay Admane won two silver medals in 200 mtr and 400 mtr IM. Another student Hriday Garg got two bronze medals in 100, 200 breaststroke, Siddharth Sangha got bronze medal in 50 mtr butter fly.