Sanyogita selected for school national athletics

In the Vidya Bharti's All India Championship, she clocked 17.88 seconds to secure second place in 100 m race. On the basis of this perrormance, she has been selected for the nationals. This is her first national championship. President of Bhartia Shikshan Mandla Gajanan Pilpile, Upendra Joshi, Pimplapure, Rucha Halde, Bhalchandra HArdas, Sanjay Shirpurkar, Archana Joshi, Renuka Khalatkar, Anjali Tijare, Mohriil and others have congratulated Sanyogita.

Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, senior international coach Dnananjay Kane, Avinahs Pantawne, Prashant Jagtap, Shirish Bhagat, Prashant Ulabhaje, NIS coach Jitendra Ghordeadkar, Khelo India coach Sayali Waghmare and Avanti Hatwar have wished best luck to her.