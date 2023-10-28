Sarwate slams ton as Shree Sports win

Batting first Shree Sports scored 258 for six in 50 overs. Thanks to Oepner Sarwate who hammered 104 in 141 balls hitting 17 boundaries and one six. Abhishek Naidu (50, 60b, 9x4) and captain Samir Khare (39, 55b, 2x4, 1x6) were other scorers. For Parsi Gymkhana, Devesh Kumar claimed three wickets for 59 runs while Karan Jaswani got two for 20.

In reply, Parsi Gymkhana lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 87 in 19.4 overs. Thanks to Baburao Yadav who claimed three wickets for 13 runs. Ojas Gade, Jitendra Giri and Samir Khare got two each. For Parsi Gymkhana, only Yash Raut (19) managed to cross the double-digit.