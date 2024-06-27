Sayaji to meet growing demand for hotel rooms

Sayaji Group and Pioneer Group of Nagpur have jointly launched Enrise Hotel at Bajaj Nagar Square in the city. Rauf Dhanani was speaking to journalists on this occasion. Sayaji Hotels Limited's Business Development director Jamil Saeed, Sayaji Group's Hotel Enrise's director Swapna Nair, Enrise's director Shivani Nair and Sayaji Group's Hotel Enrise's Nagpur general Manager Manish Pande were present on the stage.

Jameel Saeed told that till 2008 he had only three hotels but now he has around 27 hotels. The demand for hotel rooms in Nagpur is around nine and a half thousand and including small and big hotels, only around three and a half thousand rooms are available. He said that the demand for hotel rooms is increasing rapidly in tier 2 cities as compared to tier 1. He told that a resort property with tents will be built in Tadoba. A 100 room hotel is also going to open in Amravati.

Swapna Nair, Director of Sayaji Group's Hotel Enrise, said that she is very happy to be associated with Sayaji Group. So far, the response has been good. This is the first step of Pioneer Group in hospitality, she expressed hope that more joint ventures can be seen with Sayaji in the future.