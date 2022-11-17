SB City College win kho kho crown

In the final match held at the university ground in Ravinagar, Shri Binzani team defeated Nabira College of Katol by 12-10 by two points to remain invincible in the tournament. For the winning team, Nayan Vakodikar played four minutes and beat two players. Rajdeep Manghatane played for two 2 and a half minutes and beat one player. Another player Saurabh Dubey played for 4 minutes and contributed greatly to the team's victory. Faizankha Pathan played five minutes and beat two players while Prashant Pandre played three minutes and beat two players from the losing team.

Earlier semi-final match, Sri Binzani College beat Sriniketan Arts and Commerce 15-13 by two points. In the second semi-final match, Nabira College defeated Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education by 19-14 with a difference of 5 points and reached the final round.

In the play off match, Sriniketan secured the third place defeating Ishwar Deshmukh College 15-13. On this occasion, the Director of the Department of Sports of RTM Nagpur University Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Dr. Datarkar, Dr. Parag Bansole and others were present.