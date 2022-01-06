Sea swimmer Vaishali Dhurve honoured

Nagpur, Jan 6

On the occasion of Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary, the education and women welfare department of Zilla Parishad honoured the headmistress of Zilla Parishad School, Mandal, Vaishali Dhurve for swimming 16- km distance between Elephanta to Gateway of India in Mumbai with family members.

Her feat was recorded in the Asian and India Book of Record. Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar honoured her by presenting shwal, shrifal and memento.

ZP chairperson Rashmi Barve, CEO Yogesh Kumbhejkar, vice-chairperson Kamlakishor Phutane, project director Vivek Ilme, and others were present on the occasion.