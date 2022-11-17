SECR (HQ) blank Nagpur Blues 3-0

After playing a barren first half, P Tushal scored a much-awaited goal for SECR from the top of the 'D' area in the 60th minute. Six minutes later Nirmal Munder increased the lead 2-0 in the 66th minute on the cross of Aquib.

After trailing by 2-0, Blues forwards too made some attempts to reduce the deficit but rival defenders thwarted their attempts. In the 84th minute, Aquib Faraz scored a spectacular header on the cross of Nirmal and sealed the fate of rivals.

During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Shubham Manewar (30th min) and Pritam Topo (51st min) of SECR. Nikhil Dhurve of Nagpur Blues was also warned for his rough tackle in the 72nd minute.

On Friday, MOIL XI will take on Rabbani Club, Kamptee at 2 p.m.