Seeded players record easy wins

Nagpur, June 26

There were no major upsets at the end of third Round of the G.H.Raisoni Chess Classical FIDE Rating Chess Tournament currently in progress at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Engineering, Wadi Hingna Road, Nagpur.

The tournament is organised by G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and recognised by the Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE.

The second Round witnessed a minor upset when the third Seed Satish Thakur of Jalna was held to a draw by Veteran Player T.V.Subramanium of Tamil Nadu. In all 15 players are leading the tables at the end of Third Round with 3 points each.

On the Top board IM Anwesh Upadhyay playing black employed Caro Cann Defense to score a win against Pranay Akula in 47 moves. On the second board, Indrajeet Mahindrakar resorted to Sicilian Smith Morra Gambit to make short work of Veteran player Y.M.Shamkuwar of Nagpur in just 18 moves.