Seeded players sail smoothly on day 1

Nagpur, June 25

Seeded players had smooth sailing in the first round of GH Raisoni Chess Festival consisting of Classical, Rapid and Blitz FIDE Rating Chess Tournament began at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Engineering, Wadi Hingna Road.

The tournament was inaugurated at the hands of the deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil by playing a move on the chess board against IM Anwesh Upadhyaya. DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, director of Raisoni Group Shreyas Raisoni, MCA joint secretary Ankush Raktade and international arbiter Pramodraj Moree were present on the occasion. The tournament is being organised by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and is recognised by the Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE. Secretary, Chess Association Nagpur and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas welcomed the guests. Working President, Chess Association Nagpur SS Soman conducted the programme and proposed a vote of thanks. The tournament has attracted 163 entries. The tournament is being played in 10 rounds followed by a prize distribution function on June 30.

Results (round 1): Aalok Fadnavis (0) lost to IM Anwesh Upadhyaya (1), Mahindrakar Indrajeet (1) bt Aarav Amit Kale (0) 5 Aditya Dubey (0) lost to Satish Thakur(1), AGM Kiran Panditrao (1) bt Aditya Meshram (0), Aditya Vijay Thool (0) lost to Rupam Mukherjee (1), Gawai Siddhant (1) bt Agrawal Ritwik (0), Ahan Seth (0) lost to Lad Mandar Pradip (1), Krishna Karthik (1) bt Kamdar (1), Suthar Pradip (0.5) drew with Ankit Bingewar (0.5).