Seeds sail smoothly in round 1

Nagpur, May7

Seeded players had a smooth sailing in the first round of Golden Jubilee Open Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) in association with Dhanwate National College (DNC), Nagpur at DNC Sports Complex on Saturday.

After a long gap due to pandemic, Chess tournaments across the board again started with overwhelming response form the players.

In the first round on top board top seed Shubham Lakudkar lived up to his reputation and made alight work of Yogiraj Baseshankar. On second board Dilesh Chawhare got the better of Mohak Bhagchandani whereas Vaibhav Raut outwitted Tanishka Bharadwaj. Earlier thetournament was inaugurated at the hands of vice-principal of DNC Dr.Bharti Khapekar. Sports HoD Dr. Devendra Wankhede, Dr. Subhash Dadhe, Dr. Jayant Jichkar were also present on the occasion. The inaugural function was conducted by NDCA secretary KK Barat.

Total 160 players are participating in the tournament. Total Cash prizes of Rs. 50,000 for first 25 players and mementos to age category players of Under 7, 9, 11 & 13 will be distributed Total 9 rounds Swiss League pattern will be played. On Sunday fourth round will start at 9 a.m. followed by prize distribution function at 3.30 p.m.

Results (round 1)

Yogiraj Baseshankar (0) lost to Shubham Lakudkar (1), Dilesh Chawhare (1) bt Bhagchandani Mohak (0), Bhardwaj Tanishka (0) lost to Vaibhav Jayant Raut (1), Vinaykumar Gajbhiye (1) bt Bhavesh Kumbhare (0), Bhendare Arnav (0) lost to Sunil Chelani (1), Hariramani Rajkumar (1) bt Borkhade Swara (0), Chore Spandan (0) lost to Ghorghate Sahil (1), Ahuja Kishan (1) Darsh Rajesh Padlamwar (0), Dawara Lysha (0) lost to Gawai Siddhant (1).