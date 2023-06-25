Seeds sail smoothly on day 1

On the top board, Prakash Ram of Punjab playing black pitted against AFM Navneet Shreekanth of Kerala employeed Carokann Defense. Navneet tried to launch a premature attack against Prakash which was well refuted by Prakash.

Earlier Anurag Jain, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-I, Nagpur inaugurated the tournament. Ex-MLC and Vice President of Maharashtra Chess Association Girish Vyas, Director Raisoni Group Dr. Vivek Kapoor , Director(PR), Raisoni Group Amit Gandhare, Secretary, Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation & Chess Association Nagpur Bhushan Shriwas, Chief Arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingle were present on the dias.

SS Soman conducted the programme and proposed a vote of thanks. The Chess Festival consists of Three events in Classical, Rapid and Blitz Format. The Classical event has attracted 265 players. The registration for Rapid and Blitz is still open.

IA Ajinkya Pingle is being assisted by FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Swati Kumbhalkar, FA Shubham Soni, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Sagar Sakhare, Prathamesh Machave and Shishir Indurkar.