Sejal second best in singles, doubles
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2023 09:40 PM2023-10-02T21:40:02+5:302023-10-02T21:40:02+5:30
Sonika Jadeesh (Karnataka) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. In the doubles, Sejal Bhutada and Renee Singh (Rajasthan) lost to Kavya ...
Sonika Jadeesh (Karnataka) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. In the doubles, Sejal Bhutada and Renee Singh (Rajasthan) lost to Kavya and Tanushree 6-3, 4-6(8-10) . Sejal attributes the credit of her success to parents and the officials of Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association.Open in app