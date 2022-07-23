Sejal wins All-India tennis crown

Nagpur, July 23

City’s growing tennis star Sejal Bhutada clinched the title in the All India Ranking Super Series Under-16 Tennis Tournament at Jalandhar. The tournament was hosted by Single Sports Academy under the auspices of AITA. Sejal was awarded first seed in the tournament. She won the rounds against the competitors from Punjab, MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In the final showdown Sejal beat Maharashtra player Devanshree Prabhudesai in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in a nail biting finish. Both players have trained under famous coaches and worked hard to reach the finals. Sejal continued her winning streak in 2022 with a number of tournaments played across India. Sejal has been a regular at MSLTA Tennis Academy and her coaches Vishal Landge and team have expressed their happiness with her progress. NDHTA secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar has complimented Sejal on her performance and Sunder Iyer from MSLTA-AITA has wished her the best in future tournaments.