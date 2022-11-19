Sejal wins U-18 girls doubles tennis title

In the final showdown Sejal and her partner Chetnani beat Nanajkar & Prabhudesai by 6-1, 6-4.

Sejal continues her winning streak in 2022 with a number of tournaments played across India. Sejal has been a regular at MSLTA Tennis Academy and her coaches Vishal Landge and team have expressed their happiness with her progress. NDHTA secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar has complimented Sejal on her performance and Sunder Iyer from MSLTA-AITA has wished her the best in future tournaments.