Selvin, Vipul, Mayur, Karan Eugene win titles

In powerlifting Nadar (384 pints) won the Strong Masters title whereas Chandrapur's Amit Yerpute won the Strong Boy title with 429 points.

Mumbai's Chaitanya Pendekar won the Strong Boy crown with 360 points. In bench ress Vipul won Super Teen title whereas Mayur won Super Boy and Mumbai's Kiran Patil clinched Super Masters title In deadlfgt, Akola's Vikas Karande and Eugene excelleed.