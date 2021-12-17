Senior citizens must guide society: Pandya

Nagpur, Dec 17

National president of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hiranyamay Pandya said here on Friday that BMS has done excellant work in many states. He was speaking during a get-together of senior citizens at Deendayal hall at Deendayal nagar here on Friday.

The programme was organised by Varishtha Nagrik Parishangh and was presided over by Vidarbha level President of the Parisangh, Rajabhau Jagtap.

National organising secretary of parisangh Vasantrao Pimpalapure and Vidarbha level president of BMS, Shilpa Deshpande were present on the dais.

Hiranyamay Pandya further said that knowledge, skill and experience increases with age, hence lots of responsibility rests on the shoulders of senior citizens. There are three phases of senior citizens’ life namely, family leader, post retirement life and social worksmanship. He also advised them to plan how much time they spend without work and financial burden and therefore they must spend enough time with the society to guide people. He also said that mental strength increases physical fitness and convincing power.

Vasantrao Pimpalapure on this occasion said senior citizens should protect their self respect. India has the largest population of senior Citizens as compared to other nations in the world.

National secretary of BMS, Ravindra Himate, Western region head of BMS, C V Rajesh, Vidarbha level General secretary Gajanan Gatlewar, Vivek Deshpande, Prakash Sohoni, Vidarbha level publicity chief of BMS Suresh Chaudhari, Ram Telang, Ramrao Navghare, Nitin Borwankar and others were present

On this occasion.Vidarbha level general secretary of Varishtha Nagrik Parisangh Sudhir Dabir conducted the programme while Chandrakant Deshpande proposed a vote of thanks.