Senior div football league from today

According to a press release, daily two matches would be played. In all 12 teams are participating in the tournament and they have been divided into two groups. Group 'A' includes Veer FC, Gouhar FC, Hansraj FC, Nagpur Star FC, IF Chankapur 'B' and Mervick FC. Group 'B' consists Green Flag FC, Ansari FC, Young Boys FC, Al Fateh FC, Orange City and Rahul Academy.

On Tuesday an inaugural match will be played between Mervick FC and Nagpur Star FC at 11 a.m. followed by another encounter between Orange city and Gree Flag at 1 p.m.