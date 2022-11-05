Separate sports festival tribal students: Gadkari

He was speaking during the inauguration of State-level Sports Festival organized jointly by Abhyudaya Youth Club’s Ekal Gram Sangathana, Vanbandhu Parishad and Sri Hari Satsang Samiti of Ekal Abhiyan Gram Swaraj Manch Yojana.

National general secretary of Ekal Abhiyan Madhvendra Singh, social activist Nikhil Mundle, tribal development commissioner Ravindra Thakre, international ultra cyclist Dr. Amit Samarth , celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar , former mayor Sandeep Joshi , Ashok Tapadia , district sports officer Pallavi Dhatrak were present on occasion.

Speaking on occasion, Nitin Gadkari said that work is going on in the field of education , health , service and development in rural areas through Eklavya Vidyalayas and Mankar Trust at the national level and at the Vidarbha level respectively. . Boys and girls athletes from Patrwada , Gondia , Pandharkawda , Kinwat , Amrapali , Nashik , Ghoti , Wada , Shahada , Narayangaon areas are participating in the meet.