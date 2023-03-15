Shadab creates new meet record

Representing Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), international runner Shadab, a student of Arts College, Sihora, claimed gold medal in the men’s 5,000m finishing the race in 13:58.18s.

The second place went to Hariom Tiwari who clocked a timing of 14:06.47 while Uttam Sambhaji Patil finished third in 14:06.84s.

The earlier meet record was created by Prince from Kurukshetra University in 2022. He had crossed the finish line in 14:05.48s.

On Tuesday, Shadab finished the 10,000m race in 29 minutes and 28 seconds to book a place for Khelo India University Games .Shadab attributes the credit of his success to coach Ravindra Tong, director of Department of Sports and Physical EducationDr Sharad Suryavanshi and others.