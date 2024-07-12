Shah wins thriller against Sakhare

In the grueling encounter, Shah won the first game 16-14. However, in the second game, Sakhare bounced back and restored parity by winning it 15-12. In the decider, both the shuttlers battled out finally Shah pipped his opponent 16-14 to record hard fought victory.

In another tough encounter, Harsh Vaidya after losing the first game went on to win Nikhilesh Chandak. Vaidya lost first game 4-14. But then he regained the form and won next two games 15-7, 15-13.

Along with Shah and Vaidya, Akshay Gajbhiye, Aryan Awale, Tejanshu Deshmukh, Harsh Bhongade, Deepak Manglani, Chiranjeet Sarkar, Bharat Dhapodkar, Vallabh Wagh, Parimal Gaidhane, Anagh Dixit, Aditya Mundre, Kabir Awale, Kshitij Shende and Kunal Karan Jaiswal entered the last 16 stage.

Results

Men's singles (round of 32): Akshay Gajbhiye bt Satwik Mahajan 15-10, 15-13; Aryan Awale bt Sujal Bagde 15-12, 15-9; Tejanshu Deshmukh bt. Chaitanya Sharma 15-3, 15-6; Harsh Bhongade bt Saaransh Nagrale 15-9, 16-14 ; Deepak Manglani bt Harshwardhan Tandulkar 15-10, 15-13;

Chiranjeet Sarkar bt Bharat Dhapodkar 15-10, 15-7; Harsh Vaidya bt Nikhilesh Chandak 4-15, 15-7, 15-13; Ganesh Shah bt Sudhanshu Sakhare 16-14, 12-15, 16-14; Vallabh Wagh bt Mihir Wasnik 15-11, 9-15, 15-7; Parimal Gaidhane bt Aarav Agnihotri 15-8, 15-10 ; Anagh Dixit bt Pravesh Bawangade15-7, 15-3; Aditya Mundre bt Rohit Mirani 15-8, 15-3; Kabir Awale bt Rudransh Thakre 15-11, 10-15, 15-12; Kshitij Shende bt Rajat Nande, , 15-13 15-3; Kunal Karan Jaiswal bt Gourav Tiwari 15-7, 15-1 .