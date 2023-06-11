Shashruti wins silver Asia Para Triathlon

Coached by Arjuna awardee Prasanta Karmakar, she had represented the country four times in international swimming events. . At present her Asian rank is fourht. She achieved MQS for the Asian Para Games 2022. She has a congenital deformity in right lower and upper limb and amputated in 2014. In triathlon, she was national champion for consecutive two years.

As far as her national records are concerned, she is national champion for six consecutive years in 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 100 Butterfly and 200IM..

She started swimming in 2014 after getting a suggestion from a unknown person. Then she moved to Triathlon after getting suggestion from coach.

At present she is pursuing : the diploma in women's empowerment in IGNOU and BA Graduation in Hislop College Nagpur.