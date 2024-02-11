Shaunak, Divyanshi U-13 chess champs

In the Under-13 open group, Shaunak true to his top seeding won all six games out of six to rest the championship. Siddharth Bang scored 5 points to finish second. Vishwaditya Awasthi also scored 5 points out of six but was placed third based on tie break score. Yuval Sunil Mohurle and Nimish Rahalkar both scored 4.5 point and were placed 4th and fifth respectively.

In the girls Under-13 Group, 4th Seed Divyanshi Khandelwal was way ahead of the rest with a score of six points out of possible six to win the title. Vritika Game with 5 point finished second. Prisha Rathod scored 4.5 points to get the third position. Vishwaja Deshmukh and Anushka Deshpande scored four points and were placed 4th and 5th respectively based on their tie break score.

Shaunak Badole & Siddharth Bang in Open Under-13 Group and Divyanshi Khandelwal & Vritika Game in Girls Under-13 group were selected to represent Nagpur District in the Maharashtra Under-13 Chess Championship to be held later this year.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of Nitin Marathe, Superintendent (Retd.), Central GST & Prominent Taxation Consultan. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, Secretary, MCA observer S. S. Soman FA Shiva Iyer were seated on the dias. Shyam Agrawal conducted the proceedings and also proposed vote of thanks.