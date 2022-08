Shaunak wins rapid chess crown

Nagpur, Aug 28

Shaunak Bodele emerged as champion in the 59th edition of Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) in association with Dhanwate National College at NDCA Hall, Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the eight round tournament Bodele secured highest 7.5 points to win the title. Arush Chitre finished runners-up with 7 points. Mradul Yadav and Arun Kumar scored six points each but on the basis of tie-breaker, Yadav was declared third whereas Arun Kumar finished fourth.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of national amateur champion Pradeep Tiwari and chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane.

Final ranking: 1. Badole Shaunak (7.5, 37.5), 2 Chitre Arush (7, 37½), 3 Mradul Yadav (6, 41.5), 4 Arun Kumar G (6, 34), 5 Lohit Rushikesh ( 5.5, 36.5), 6. Sarth Bhelkar (5.5, 34.5), 7 Sharma Sai ( 5.5, 34), 8. Neeraj Kumar ( 5.5, 33.5), 9 Maras Sahejveer Singh (5.5, 33), 10 Ravindra Singh Rawat (5, 36.5), Results (round 8): Badole Shaunak (7.5) drew with Mradul Yadav (6), Sharma Sai (5.5) lost to Chitre Arush (7), Sarth Bhelkar (5.5) drew with Neeraj Kumar (5.5), Chirag Lahoti (5) lost to Arun Kumar G (6), Siddharth Bang (5) lost to Lohit Rushikesh (5.5), Apratim Yadav (4.5) lost to Maras Sahejveer Singh (5.5), Nimbalkar Ajay (4) lost to Das Prashanti Kumar (5), Shaurya Rajput (4) lost to Gaurav Danu (5).