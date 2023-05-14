Shaunak wins rapid chess crown

Total tournament was played in the Swiss League pattern in 9 rounds. Badole earned 8.5 points to win the crown. whereas Kunal Wahane (7.5) finished runners up. The third place went to Chetan Deodhagtale (7). Total Cash prizes of Rs. 10,000/- for first 10 players and mementos to age category players of Under 7, 9, 11 & 13,bBest Female and best veteran were distributed. NDCA secretary Kalyan Kumar Barat was the chief guest of prize distribution functio. Treasurer S N Parkhi, assistant arbiter Sheetal Panbude were also present on the occaison. The prizes were announced by the chief arbiter Pravin Pantawane.

Final rankings1. Badole Shaunak (8.5), 2 Wahane Kunal ( 7.5), 3 Chetan Deodhagle (7) 4. Maras Sahejveer Singh (7), 5 Kushagra Paliwal (7), 6 Patil Akshay (6.5), 7 Arun Kumar (6.5), 8 Ramteke Ayush (6), 9. Siddharth Bang (6), 10. Deodhagale Vijay (6).