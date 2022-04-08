Shilpa clinches gold in national powerlifting meet

Nagpur, April 8

Industrialist and Mrs Universe Lovely winner Shilpa Agarwal has added another feather to her cap by winning a gold medal at National Powerlifting Championship at Agrasen Bhavan, here on Friday.

With this gold medal-winning feat, she has got selected for the World Powerlifting Championship to be held at USA of Europe in the coming months.

To represent India was always Shilpa’s dream and wearing Indian team official sport jacket was her passion which she has now realised Shilpa is always a fitness freak. She was earlier appointed as 'Fit India' campaign brand ambassador

About three years back she got interested in weight training. Looking at her dedication her gym coach suggested her to start weight training seriously and take part in city-level powerlifting championship. Where she stoodsecond and qualified for state-level event. She again excelled and achieved second place.