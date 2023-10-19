Shorey, Taide guide Vid to six wicket victory

While chasing 200, Vidarbha required 11 runs in last six balls. They suffered a jolt when AV Choudhary removed Dhruv Shorey on the very first ball. Shubhm Dubey who remained unbeaten on 21 in 10 balls smashed a six on second ball and reduced the target to five runs. On the next ball he took two runs and then gave the strike to Akshay Karnewar by taking single, When Vidarbha needed two runs in last two balls, Karnewar smashed a huge six to ensure the victory sparing one ball and six wickets.

Taide who plays for Punjab Kings and Shorey gave flying start to Vidarbha by making 97 run partnership for first wicket. After the departure of Taide, Karun Nair (22, 17b, 2x4, 1x6) gave some good company to Shorey. Dashing Jitesh Sharma smashed 8-ball 19 hitting two fours and one six. Then Dubey and Karnewar completed the formalities.

In Rajasthan's innings, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav delivered jolts by removing Aditya Garhwal and MK Lomror with just 18n runs on board. Then captain Deepak Hooda leading from the front scored 60 in 42 balls with the help of six boundaries and one six. Wicketkeeper batsman KS Rathore remained unbeaten on 61 in 34 balls hitting four boundaries and three sixes. Deepak Chahar contributed unbeaten 26 in just 11 balls. This is Vidarbha's second victory in the tournament.

Brief scores

Rajasthan : 200 for 6 in 20 overs (KS Rathore 61*, Deepak Hooda 60, Deepak Chahar 26, Umesh Yadav 2 for 45, Darshan Nalkande 2 for 46)

Vidarbha: 205 for four in 19.5 overs (Dhruv Shorey 74, Atharva Taide 54, Shubham Dubey 21, Karun Nair 22, Jitesh Sharma 19, Deepak Chahar 2 for 31).