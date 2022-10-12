Shraddha selected for chess nationals

Nagpur, Oct 12

City's Shraddha Bajaj has been selected to represent Maharashtra in the forthcoming MPL 48th National Women Chess Championship 2022 to be held at Kolhapur.

Shradha secured 6.5 points out of nine in the recently held State Women Championship at Kolhapur. She was selected to represent Nagpur district in the above mentioned State championship.

Chess kids from Nagpur are continuously bringing laurels to the city. NDCA on behalf of chess lovers of Nagpur in particular and sports lovers in general congratulate them and wished them a very bright future.