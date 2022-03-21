Shriwas awarded FIDE instructor title
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 21, 2022 06:40 PM2022-03-21T18:40:02+5:302022-03-21T18:40:02+5:30
Shriwas and Thakre attended the FIDE trainer seminar held in Bangalore and passed the FIDE trainer examination.
On the basis of performances in the examination and coaching experience . Bhushan Shriwas was awarded FIDE instructor title and Jitendra Thakre was awarded National instructor title.
Apart from strong trainers and a well-thought-out curriculum, other things which stood out in the seminar were the enthusiasm of the head coaches GM R B Ramesh and IM Neeraj Kumar Mishra .