Shriwas awarded FIDE instructor title

Shriwas and Thakre attended the FIDE trainer seminar held in Bangalore and passed the FIDE trainer examination.

On the basis of performances in the examination and coaching experience . Bhushan Shriwas was awarded FIDE instructor title and Jitendra Thakre was awarded National instructor title.

Apart from strong trainers and a well-thought-out curriculum, other things which stood out in the seminar were the enthusiasm of the head coaches GM R B Ramesh and IM Neeraj Kumar Mishra .