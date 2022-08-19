Sim's Ajni achieve third place
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2022 07:50 PM 2022-08-19T19:50:01+5:30 2022-08-19T19:50:01+5:30
The final between Aurangabad FC and Abid FC Mominpura will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. followed by ...
The final between Aurangabad FC and Abid FC Mominpura will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. followed by prize distribution function.
MLC Pravin Datke, former corporators Sandip Joshi and Dayashankar Tiwari will grace the occasion, informs president of Aai Foundation Nagesh Sahare.Open in app