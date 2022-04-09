Six NTSW skaters for state meet

Nagpur, April 9

In the recently held Nagpur District, Sprint Skating Championship as many as six skaters from Nikhilesh Tabhane Skates World (NTSW) got selected for State Championship to be held in Mumbai from April 16 to 18.

The total medals tally includes seven gold, two silver and three bronze. Viddhi Kulurkar bagged one gold and one silver whereas Abhinav Ambadare walked away with one silver and one bronze. Other skaters including Swar, Kirthick S J and Chetas Chahande won two gold medals each. Ayush Rahate won two bronze medals in the said championship

All the skaters are training under Nishant Tabhane (former National player) at Nikhilesh Tabhane Skates World on NIT skating rink. Skaters give credit of their success to parents, coaches and NDRSA.