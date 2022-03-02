Smooth sailing for seeded players

In the first round matches top seed Zeel Desai outplayed Saumya Vig 6-0, 6-. In the second match second seeded Russian Anna Ureke outhit qualifier Niditra Rajmohan 6-3, 6-1 where third seeded German Emily Seibold defeated Nidhi Chilumula 6-4, 6-1 . Fifth seeded Vaidehi Chaudhari put behind a second set fight to down Soha Sadiq 6-3, 6-4. Seventh seeded Sathwika Sama negotiated a tough first set to get the batter of Adithi Are 7-5, 6-2;

In a clash of qualifiers Shreya Tatavarthy had to fight hard to register a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Jagmeet Kaur Grewal in the longest match of the day lasting 2 hours and 13 minutes

In a two hour encounter seasoned player and former national champion Sai Samhitha Chamarthi had to get all her experience to stop the winning run of. Qualifier Vanshita Pathania (IND)4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Up and coming Indian Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty also ended the challenge of another qualifier Sharmada Balu 6-4, 6-3

Results (Singles First Round): Vaidehi Chaudhari (IND) [5] bt Soha Sadiq (IND) 6-3, 6-4; (Q)Shreya Tatavarthy (IND) bt (Q)Jagmeet Kaur Grewal (IND) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Emily Seibold (GER) [3] bt Nidhi Chilumula (IND) 6-4, 6-1; Sai Samhitha Chamarthi (IND) bt (Q)Vanshita Pathania (IND)4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Anna Ureke (RUS) [2] bt (Q)Niditra Rajmohan (IND) 6-3, 6-1; Zeel Desai (IND) [1] bt Saumya Vig (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Sharmada Balu (IND) 6-4, 6-3;

Sathwika Sama (IND) [7] bt Adithi Are (IND) 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles (Firsr round) : Jennifer Luikham (IND) [2] / Mihika Yadav (IND) bt Shria Atturu (USA) / Prathyusha Rachapudi (IND) 7-6(2), 6-3; Humera Baharmus (IND) / Yubarani Banerjee (IND) bt Kashish Bhatia (IND) /Bela Tamhankar (IND) 6-3, 2-6, 10-2; Stefanie Auer (AUT) /Ilaria Sposetti (ITA) bt Laalitya Kalluri (IND) /Maithili Mothe (IND) 7-6(1), 6-1; Vaidehi Chaudhari (IND) / Emily Seibold (GER) [1] bt Smriti Bhasin (IND) /Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND 6-0, 6-2.