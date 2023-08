SNG, HKM, NBYS 'A' boys in semis

In the girls section, Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) and Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NBYS) entered last four stage. In the boys quarters, SNG got the better of NASA 6-24. Shashank Ghadge top scored with 16 baskets for the winners. NBYS 'A'recorded 59-22 victory over GKM with Taaran Kakkad (19) and Adarsh Shwede (11) scoring maximum baskets. HKM drubbed NBYS 'B'' 39-9 to enter the semis. NASA girls recorded 30-16 victory over Phoenix. In another quarterfinal, GKM defeated PBG 40-21.

RESULTS (ALL QUARTERFNALS)BOYS: SNG (Shashank Ghadge 16) bt NASA (Nikhil 5) 60-24 (14-6, 23-2, 13-13, 10-3) NBYS-A (Taaran Kakkad 19, Adarsh Shwede 11) bt GKM (Devansh Dadhe 5) 59-22 (27-9, 17-7, 13-3, 2-3); HKM (Parth Borkute 10) bt NBYS-B (Deep 4) 39-9 (21-3, 8-2, 4-2, 6-2)

GIRLS: GKM (Anushka Bokade 12) bt PBG (Riya Chipate 6) 40-21 (6-4, 13-6, 6-5, 15-6); NASA (Vidhi Gatlewar 9) bt Phoenix (Shravani Salvikar 6) 30-16 (8-0, 9-6, 7-2, 6-8);