SNG, SKS 'A' girls record easy victories

Nagpur, May15

Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) and Saraswati Kanya Sangh (SKS) 'A'teams recorded convincing victories over their opponents in the Junior Basketball Tournament organised under ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at NBYS, Bajaj Nagarcourt on Sunday.

SNG downed PBG 54-33 with Swati Wankhede scoring the highest 16 points. She was well supported by Ekta Metkar who contributed 13. For PBGPriya Dhopadkar (7) was the main scorer.

In another one-sided affair, SKS 'A' made a light work of Spartan 34-0. Sneha Rotkar top-scored with seven point for the winners. However earlier Spartan defeated ESKM12-7.

In the boys section, HKM defeated host NBYS23-19 where NASA recorded 42-39 win over Umred.

Results Girls: SNG (Swati Wankhede 16, Ekta Metkar 13) bt PBG (Priya Dhapodkar 7) 54-33 (12-4, 8-2, 16–10, 18-17); Spartan (Madhura Kokde 6) bt ESKM (Kesar Mishra 5) 12-7 (4-0, 2-2, 2-3, 4-2);

SKS-A (Sneha Rotkar 7) bt Spartan 34-0 (16-0, 11-0, 4-0, 3-0);

Boys: HKM (Swastika Datta 12) bt NBYS (Devashree Karale 7) 23-19 (5-6, 4-9, 8-0, 6-4); Boys: NASA (Atharva 13, Vallabh Trivedi 9) bt Umred (Pratham Baranwal 15) 42-39 (8-12, 11-4, 2-8, 21-15)