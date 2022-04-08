Softball trials for Asian meet begins

Nagpur, Feb 12

The softball selection trials organised by Nagpur District Softball Association in association with Rajmudra Krida Va Sanskrutik Pratishthan Nagpur Municipal Corporation and under the auspices of Maharashtra State Softball Association and Softball Association of India began on Saturday at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur here on Saturday.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari inaugurated the trials in the presence of NMC sports committee chairman Pramod Tabhane, Mangalwari zone chairperson Pramila Mathran, corporator Sangita Girhe, DSO Avinash Pund, deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, general secretary of Softball Association of India LR Mourya, CEO Dr Pravin Anavkar, secretary of state association Dr Pradip Talvelkar, Dr Surjsingh Yevtikar, Dr Darshana Pandit, Vijay Humne, NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, Nitin Bhole and others were present on the occasion.

Dayashankar Tiwari hnoured district sports award winners Abhishek Selokar, Urvashi Saneshwar, Ravindra Thong, Chetan Mahadik, Nikita Raut, Alfiya Pathan, and Mrunali Pande.

Total 110 players from all over India have arrived in the city to participate in the trials. Asian Softball tournament for U-23 category would be held in Singapore. The winners and runners up of this tournament would be eligible for taking part in the World Cup Softball tournament scheduled to be held in Argentina in October.

The Asian softball tournament for senior category would be held in Japan and the first two teams would be allowed to take part in the world cup to be held in New Zealand in November this year.