Somalwar girl paddlers rock
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2023 08:15 PM2023-10-06T20:15:01+5:302023-10-06T20:15:01+5:30
The team was represented by Vardha Pimpale, Ananya Sahastrabuddhe, Nandini Amrawatkar, Saranya Wasnik and Avni Shirsagar . On the basis of their excellent performance they have been selected for the divisional tournament.
School principal Shri. Damodar Thombre, supervisors, Shashikant Chande and
Radha Patharkar appreciated the students for their excellent performance and
wished them luck for the upcoming endeavour.