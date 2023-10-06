Somalwar girl paddlers rock

The team was represented by Vardha Pimpale, Ananya Sahastrabuddhe, Nandini Amrawatkar, Saranya Wasnik and Avni Shirsagar . On the basis of their excellent performance they have been selected for the divisional tournament.

School principal Shri. Damodar Thombre, supervisors, Shashikant Chande and

Radha Patharkar appreciated the students for their excellent performance and

wished them luck for the upcoming endeavour.