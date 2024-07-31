Soni memorial chess tourney from August 5

Total cash prize of Rs. 15000 will be distributed among top 10 players and the best veteran. Medals will also be awarded to two top girls & two top boys in each age category of Under 7/9/11/13.

Participants should note that only 80 entries will be accepted on first- come-first serve basis. Under no circumstances more than 80 entries will be accepted due to the constraint of space. Entry fee will be Rs. 400 per participant and will be accepted on August 4, 2024 from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm at the venue and on August 5 from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The tournament will be inaugurated at 6.30 pm will immediately be followed by the 1st round. The maximum number of rounds will be eight. Daily one round will be played which will commence in at 6.30 pm. and the last two rounds will be held on Sunday from 9.30 am. The tournament time control will be 60 minutes 30 seconds increment from move no. 1. For further details interested can contact IA Pravin Pantawane (9372560695).