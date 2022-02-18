SOS ties up with TCS

Nagpur, Feb 17

School of Scholars (SOS), one of the renowned schools in the region, has collaborated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to implement the TCS CSR Flagship programs goIT and Ignite My Future (IMF). The goIT is a digital innovation and career readiness program addressing global issues with design thinking, technology and 21st century skills. The IMF program empowers educators through a unique approach that integrates computational thinking into core subjects.

SOS is managed by Meghe Group of Educational Institutions, which has a strong presence across Vidarbha with a large number of institutions including 23 schools and a strength of more than 20,000 students.

Teachers believe that this step will be instrumental in making the students good "Problem Solvers" in life.