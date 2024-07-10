Sparsh, Rutva in U-17 Pre-QF

In the Under-15 section, Aaditya Yaul defeated Aditya Padwal 15-8, 15-8 to enter the pre-quarters.

In the Under-15 girls seciton, Vaishnavi Manglekar defeated Sanvi 15-13, 15-13 in the round of 64. Then she overcame Kyra Nijhanwar 15-6, 15-7. Nishika Gokhe recorded 15-9, 15-8 victory over Ayushi Munde15-9, 15-8. Another talented shuttler Ridehema Sarpate downed Khyati Katare 15-9, 15-4 and entered the round of 32. Shourya Madavi quelled the challenge of Arya Kulkarni 16-14, 15-10 in the round of 64.