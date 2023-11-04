Sparsh, Nishika, Ridheema qualify for main draw

Talented city shutters Sparsh Kawale, Nishika Gokhe and Ridheema Sarpate have qualified for national main draw in Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Junior Badminton Championship at Vijaywada.

Sparth has qualified in three format i.e. Under -15 boys singles, Under- 17 boys singles and Under-15 boys doubles.

In qualification final round in the Under-15 category he defeated Atharva Saxena 15-9,16-14 in the Under-17 qualification final round he beat Manjeet Chaudhary of Delhi

Nishika Gokhe has qualified for the main draw in Under-17 girls singles section. In final round she beat Devanshi Dalal of Haryana 17-15,15-13. Another city shuttler Ridheema Sarpate has qualified for the main draw in Under-15 singles.

All three players practice under the guidance of Kunal Dasarwar at Dhanwate National College.