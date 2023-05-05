Speed skating trials tomorrow

The trials will be held in various age groups including 5 to 7 yrs, 7 to 9 yrs, 9 to 11 yrs, 11-14, 14- 17 and above 17 years. The 2nd Maharashtra State Sprint Championship will be going to held at Mumbai (Virar) from May 13 . All the skaters registered with Nagpur District Roller Skating Association can contact secretary Dr. Upendra Varma (9423638502), Swapnil Samarth (9372733737), Nitin Kathote (9370166644), Kunal Dandekar ( 9372478968), Nishant Tabhane (9028510913) , Pankaj Phaye (9325305013) for further details.