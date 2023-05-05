Speed skating trials tomorrow

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 5, 2023 08:10 PM 2023-05-05T20:10:02+5:30 2023-05-05T20:10:02+5:30

The trials will be held in various age groups including 5 to 7 yrs, 7 to 9 yrs, ...

Speed skating trials tomorrow | Speed skating trials tomorrow

Speed skating trials tomorrow

Next

The trials will be held in various age groups including 5 to 7 yrs, 7 to 9 yrs, 9 to 11 yrs, 11-14, 14- 17 and above 17 years. The 2nd Maharashtra State Sprint Championship will be going to held at Mumbai (Virar) from May 13 . All the skaters registered with Nagpur District Roller Skating Association can contact secretary Dr. Upendra Varma (9423638502), Swapnil Samarth (9372733737), Nitin Kathote (9370166644), Kunal Dandekar ( 9372478968), Nishant Tabhane (9028510913) , Pankaj Phaye (9325305013) for further details.

Open in app
Tags : Nagpur District Roller Skating Association Nagpur District Roller Skating Association Nagpur District Rollers Skating Association Nagpur District Roller Skating Association Upendra Verma Upendra varma Nitin kathote Roller Skating Federation of India & Nagpur District Roller Skating Association