Sportians football tourney from June 5

Nagpur, June 1

With a view to promote the game of football at grassroot level, Sportians Soccer School will be organising a football tournament from Sunday. Addressing a press conference, Ashish Kalode said that they will be organising the tournament from June 5 at Joggers Part in Sneh Nagar on caged artificial turf.

“This will be a Super League which will be played on every Sunday of this month. The tournament will be held in five different age groups,” said Kalode.

Competitions will be held in Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-15 and Under-18.

“Around 35 teams will be participating in this tournament. The matches in Under-8, U-10 and U-12 will be of 20 minutes each while the U-15 and Under-18 will be of 30 minutes duration. The U-8, U-10 and U-12 will be a 3-a-side affair while U-15 and U-18 will be played in seven-a-side format,” said Atul Pandit, one of the organiser and AIFF D Licence coach.

Pandit, who is a former Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC), stated that the tournament will be played in all-play-all format with each team getting to play around 10 matches.“We will organise matches every Sunday from 6 am and matches will continue till 10 pm under lights. Around 28 matches would be played every Sunday,” said Shantanu Motghare.

“Team finishing with maximum points will be declared as the winner of their respective groups,” added Motghare.

The winners and runners-up teams will get glittering trophies,” informed Ninad Shelgaonkar.