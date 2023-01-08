Sports gives identity to players : Mithali

She was speaking during the inauguration of fifth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Divisional Sports Complex athletics track, Mankapur here on Sunday.

Newly-appointed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president and former international athlete PT Usha, Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav were other star attractions of the inaugural ceremony. union minister Nitin Gadkari presided over the inaugural function. MLC Pravin Datke, MLA Mohan Mate, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, MLA Samir Meghe, chief convener of KKM and former mayor Sandip Deshmukh, former MLA Dr Milind Mane and Sudhakar Kohale, Mallikarjun Reddy along with Sudhir Dive shared the dais.

Speaking further Mithali Raj said, " While playing for the country for 23 years, sports teaches me never to lose hopes. The event like KKM gives equal opportunity to the players right from the kids to veterans. I am feeling very proud to be associated with this event".

She said the sports in the country is making rapid progress and it is also offering opportunities to youngsters to make their career in this field. Such events provide the platform to the players to show their talent and bring the laurels to the country".

PT Usha shares Nagpur memories

PT Usha shared her Nagpur memories on the occasion. She said when she was 14-year-old athlete, she won three gold medals in 100 m, 200m and 100 m hurdles race in the nationals in the Nagpur city. "I got the inspiration to do something for the country in Nagpur itself". The IOA chief lauded union minister Nitin Gadkari for consistently organising such a big sporting event in Nagpur. " Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot of initiatives are being taken for the development of sports", she said.

No dearth of talent in region

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, "There is no dearth of talent in the region. If thlented sportspersons get, facilities opportunities a,nd exposure. then they will bring laurels to the country in future. The main objective of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav is to provide the platform to the players."

Convener of the event Sandip Joshi made introductory remarks while Piyush Ambulkar proposed a vote of thanks. Earlier PT Usha lit the sports torch which was handed over to her by three gold medal winners in the yoga during National Games Vaibhav Shrirame. Umesh Yadav administered the oath of sportsmanship to the players. The players performed march past along with thrilling demos of mallakhamb, dandpatta, yoga, lezim etc.