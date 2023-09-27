SPS girls, CPS boys triumph

While SPS won 3-1, CPS (3-2) were stretched to the limit where Purabsingh Renu won the decider. In the girls final, Tanisha Kolare and Sharwari Khobragade gave SPS 2-0 lead that was reduced to 2-1 by Pujal Rana. But Sharwari won her reverse singles and the fifth match was not required.

RESULTS

Under-14 Girls Final: Shakuntala Public School bt Seva Sadan Saksham 3-1 ( Tanisha Kolare bt Utsavi Deshmukh 12-10, 11-07; Sharwari Khobragade bt Varda Kejgir 11-06, 11-04; Sanskriti Barse lost to Pujal Rana 02-11, 01-11; Sharwari Khobragade bt Utsavi Deshmukh 11-06, 11-02).

Under-14 Boys Final: Centre Point School Katol Road bt Seva Sadan Saksham 3-2 (Purabsingh Renu bt Manas Sharma 14-12, 09- 11, 11-06; Arjun Isaack lost to Ronit Deshmukh 03-11, 05-11; Ved Jaiswal bt ShouryaTomar 11-02, 08-11, 13-11; Arjun Isaack lost to Manas Sharma 11-01, 11- 01; Purabsingh Renu bt Ronit Deshmukh 11-04, 11-03)