SRPF Jawan Takes His Own Life at Residence of District Collector in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: A state reserve force jawan committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at a district collector's house. The incident took place around 11.30 am on February 12. The deceased had posted a WhatsApp Status titled 'Aadmi marta hai, magar atma nahi...' (human dies, not the soul) minutes before taking his life.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Kisanrao Shrirame (32). He is a native of Deglur taluka of Nanded district. Shrirame got married three years ago. He served in Group No. 1 of the State Reserve Force, Pune, and was currently posted in Gadchiroli district. He was working as a security guard at The Shikhardeep Bungalow, the official residence of District Collector Sanjay Meena. At around 11.30 am on Monday, after completing his duty, he slept on a bed in the restroom of the bungalow and shot himself in the head with a pistol. When other security guards rushed to the spot after hearing gunshots, they found Shirmane lying in a pool of blood.

A few days before the incident, District Collector Sanjay Meena had returned to his official bungalow in Gadchiroli from a leave. Following the incident, state reserve force officials, including Gadchiroli police, rushed to the collector's bungalow. The panchnama is underway and the body will be sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said the reason behind the suicide was unclear. He said the investigation is ongoing and the reason will be clear after that.