St John's continue winning streak

St John's had an upper hand right from the beginning. In the 12th minute, Shayan Khan opened the scoring converting an excellent opportunity. Four minutes later Sumit Ransingh increased the lead 2-0. The third goal for St John's came thru Mahaviya Sheikh.

In the second match, SFS got the better of Delhi Public School (DPS) Lava1-0. Thanks to Divyansh Raut who scored an all-important goal in the 18th minute.

Centre Point School, Wardhmannagar entered the next round defeating St Michael's High School2-1. In the 18th minute St Michael's took the lead when Ali Hasnan found the net. However, his joy was shortlived as Karan slammed two consecutive goals for CPS in the 22nd and 25th minutes.

Delhi Public School (DPS) Kamptee defeated Nagpur Residential School 5-4 via sudden death.

the score was nil during the regulation time.