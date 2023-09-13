St Ursula, St Joseph's, CPS (W), Mt Carmel in SF

In the first quarterfinal, St Ursula defeated BVM Shrikrishna Nagar4-2 vie tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In penalty shootout, Vaishnavi Madavi, Tanushri Paikra,

Anushka Thamre and Mahi Yadav scored the goals for St Ursula. For the losing side only

Divyanka Ninawe and Siddhi Jain succeeded in scoring the goals. In the second quarterfinal, St Joseph's Convent blanked Narayana Vidyalayam 3-0 to enter the semis. For St Joseph's. Rianna Henry, Ayesha Bukanam and Ishika Lakra converted the spot kicks. Centre Point School, Wardhmannagar downed Hindustan Vidyalaya 3-2 . The score was nil during the regulation time.

In the tie-breaker, Samira Khurana, Arya Kumbhare and Saketa Shiohare scored the goals for CPS.For Hindustan Vidyalaya, Nandni Sahu and Jishita Yadav found the net.

Mount Carmel got walkover against Bhavans Trimurthi Nagar.

In the boys section, Mahatma Gandhi school defeated MSB Education 1-0. Thanks to Reyan Khan who scored an all-important goal in the 8th minute.

Arqam Public School defeated Mahatma Gandhi English School 4-3 via tie-breaker. St John's defeated Khubchand Bajaj Vidyalaya 4-3 in penalty shootout.

Centre Point International School defeated Kurve's New Model 4-2 to enter the next round.

Bishop Cotton CBSE got the better of Seevadasan5-4 vie tie-breaker.

In another match, Chande Devi Safar defeated Lalita Public School 3-0. Thanks to Naitik Kardikar who scored back to back goals in the 9th and 13th minutes. He was well-supported by Anuj Nishad (19th min).