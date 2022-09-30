Stae U-13 open, girls chess tourney from OCt 2

Nagpur, Sept. 30

The Maharashtra State Under -3 Open & Girls FIDE Rating Selection Chess Championship 2022 organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with G.H. Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation will commence from October 2 at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology College, Shraddha Park,Near MIDC Police Station, Hingna- Wadi Link Road Nagpur.

The championship shall be inaugurated by Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardee Vijay Munishwar in presence of VCA secretary Hemant Gandhi at 9.30 am at the tournament venue. MCA vice-president Girish Vyas will preside over the inauguration function.

Top two finisher of each group will epresent Maharashtra State in the National Under-13 Chess Championship to be held later this year. Total prizes amounting to Rs. 25, 000/- are at stake beside attractive trophies and medals. EachdDistrict is entitle to field two selected players besides unlimited number of donor entries. There will be total eight rounds. The players Born on and After 1st January 2009 are eligible to participate in the event. Till date more than 200 players have registered for the event.

Adv. Nishant Gandhi, Organising Secretary Bhushan Shriwas, MCA Tournament Committee Member Shri S.S.Soman, Prayas Ambade, Prathamesh Machave along with the Officials of Chess Association Nagpur, G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation are working for the successful organisation of event. Project Head, Raisoni Group Dr. Mrunal Naik Director, Raisoni Group Dr. Vivek Kapoor and PRO Amit Gandharehave extended their co-operation for the event.

IA Ajinkya Pingale will be the Chief Arbiter and he will be assisted by Deputy Arbiter IA Deepak Chavan along with a team of arbiters.